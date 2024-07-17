Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two young cats who had a rough start in life are desperate for a home of their own with an owner that understands they are independent ladies.

Ivy and Willow were discovered as kittens living in a garden before being taken into the care of Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

They were initially timid but their volunteer foster carer worked hard to make them feel comfortable and bring them out of their shells.

Ivy and Willow

Volunteers were delighted when they were adopted but after two months they found themselves homeless again when the owner found they were no longer able to provide the kittens with the care they needed.

Still only 11 months old, they are now seeking a home where they can come and go as they please, while still getting plenty of attention.

Stella Steele, Branch Development Manager, said: “Ivy and Willow are beautiful sisters who have a strong bond so need to stay together. While they can be shy at first, they soon warm up and love a stroke.

“They both enjoy being outside, and Willow in particular spends a lot of time outdoors, so a home with easy access to the outdoors is a must.

"An experienced cat owner will understand that they may take time to adapt to their new surroundings, having had such an unsettled start.”

For more details about adopting Ivy and Willow visit www.cats.org.uk/halifax or call 0345 6472182.

Cats Protection Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield helps an estimated 157,000 cats and kittens a year through its national network which includes around 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.