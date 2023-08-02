CCTV image released in appeal to locate missing Calderdale teenager
Police in Calderdale have released a CCTV image of Katelan Coates who has been sighted in Bradford this morning and continue to appeal for information on her whereabouts.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
14-year-old Katelan was last seen at McDonalds in Kirkgate, Bradford at 11.22am today wearing a light pink hoody, black body warmer, black leggings and white trainers with her hair down and sunglasses on her head.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen her in Bradford or surrounding areas to contact police without delay via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1129 of 1 August.