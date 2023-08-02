14-year-old Katelan was last seen at McDonalds in Kirkgate, Bradford at 11.22am today wearing a light pink hoody, black body warmer, black leggings and white trainers with her hair down and sunglasses on her head.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen her in Bradford or surrounding areas to contact police without delay via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1129 of 1 August.