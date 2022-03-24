Celebration event in memory of former FC Halifax Town commercial manager Pete Stajic to be held at The Shay

Pete Stajic

Mr Stajic died on February 27 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 60.

His family said he was the much loved husband of Anne, a loving step-dad, granddad and brother, and would be sadly missed by his family and friends, who thought the world of him.

Mr Stajic was in the licensed trade for many years, first at the Masons Arms in Warley then at the Wellington in Elland. Whilst at the Wellington, which was a Bass pub, he won the perfect pint competition for Yorkshire and then went to the Commercial in Heckmondwike.

When he came out of the trade he went to work at HB Clarks as an area accounts manager. During this time he got the opportunity to become commercial manager at his beloved FC Halifax Town, which he jumped at, and was there for about three years.

His boss at Clarks then rang him wanting him back and he was offered a package that he could not refuse, but his heart was always with the Shaymen, who he had supported from the age of four and he still did everything he could to support them.

LWC, the largest wholesale drinks company in England, is where My Stajic worked until his death. Mr Stajic's family thanked them for their support, as well as all his friends and extended family.

Mr Stajic's wife Anne said: "I have been absolutely overwhelmed by all of you and would like to thank you for the love and kind thoughts you have sent to me.

"Peter was a really lovely man who I loved dearly for 37 years and it makes me very proud to see the high esteem which he was held by all of you."