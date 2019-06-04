Celebration marks life of Sowerby Bridge rushbearing festival pioneer
A pioneer who help revive the Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing festival was given a fitting send off on one of the traditional rush carts.
A modern rushbearing festival was staged in 1977 to mark the Queen’s silver jubilee, and has continued ever since at Sowerby Bridge, where yesterday a traditional rush cart was used at the funeral of Fred Knights, one of the men who pioneered the revival.
A procession through the town took his coffin to Park Wood Crematorium, at Elland.