Celebrations across Calderdale for Eid ul-Adha

Those completing the Hajj - the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia - and those who follow Saudi Arabia Moon Sighting will mark the festival today (Saturday) while those such as Calderdale Council of Mosques, who follow the sighting of the Moon in the UK and Morocco, will celebrate tomorrow (Sunday).

A typical Eid celebration will begin with morning prayers, visits to the cemetery and the meeting and greeting of friends and family.

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said: "Eid is all about children and families, sharing gifts and socialising.

"It is not just about your own family but making sure families that don’t have the funds to celebrate Eid are given money to buy new clothes and gifts.

"This allows them to celebrate this special day together.

"I pray the Almighty eases the suffering across the world and brings peace.