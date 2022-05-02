Celebrations across Calderdale for Eid-Ul-Fitr

The celebration marks the end of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which Muslims have spent fasting from dawn until dusk.

Many also give their Zakah in this month - an obligatory charity that requires Muslims of a certain income level to donate 2.5 per cent of their savings each year to charitable purposes, most notably to support the poor or needy.

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques, said “During this month, the mosques across Calderdale have raised money to help those most in need. We have supported the homeless and those suffering poverty in Calderdale and abroad.

Nadeem Mir, Chair of Calderdale Council of Mosques

"Eid is all about children and families, sharing gifts and socialising. It is not just about your own families, but making sure families that don’t have the funds to celebrate Eid are given money to buy new clothes and gifts. This allows them to celebrate this special day together.

"We achieve this by mosques collecting a prescribed amount of money from each abled Muslim prior to Eid and donating it to those in need. Amid the many global crises and as we start to recover from Covid, I pray the Almighty eases the suffering across the world and brings peace.

"Wishing you all Eid Mubarak.”