Celebrations as 13 babies welcomed to the world in Calderdale and Huddersfield on Christmas Day
Calderdale midwives had a busy Christmas Day, with 13 little ones arriving across Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust's maternity services on December 25.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:08 pm
The first baby was born at 2.21am, with six more being welcomed to the world before the end of the night shift.
In total, six girls and seven boys arrived on Christmas Day.
Among them was Freddie O'Leary, born at 7.34am weighing 6lbs and 7ozs, to parents Amy and David, of Hipperholme.
Special Christmas hats were gifted to each of the new arrivals, as well as other patients, by Hookers and Clickers - a Leeds-based charity.