Celebrations as Calderdale marks first Eid free of coronavirus restrictions

Hospital chaplain Imran Hussain

Muslims across the borough will be able to enjoy the festival without limits on how many of their loves ones they can share it with.

The easing of restrictions on Monday means that many will be able to enjoy celebrating the holiday both indoors and outdoors.

This will be a stark contrast to celebrations last year, which were suspended at the last minute as then-UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new local lockdowns preventing people gathering for Eid celebrations on July 30 – the night before Eid ul-Adha 2020 commenced on July 31.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust's hospital chaplain, Imran Hussain, said: “It’s wonderful knowing our communities have been able to celebrate Eid a little more freely, allowing them to come together safely to celebrate this hugely important occasion in the muslim calendar.

"We’d like to thank our NHS staff for their continued work, as well as the wider community, who have made huge sacrifices to help the NHS respond to the pandemic and help save lives.

"For those celebrating please do so safely and follow the five biggest piece of advice - give others space, wear a mask, get tested and isolate, mix outside/let air in, get both doses of the vaccine.”

Eid ul-Adha, meaning the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’, takes place on the day after the Day of Arafah, which marks a final day of fasting before the festivities begin.

This year, the Day of Arafah fell yesterday, on July 19 – with Eid ul-Adha commencing today (July 20) according to moon sightings in Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Lunar Calendar shifts between 10 to 12 days earlier every year as lunar sightings dictate when the Islamic months, and key events like the Hajj and Eid, take place.

Some muslims may celebrate the holiday tomorrow, on July 21, if they are following lunar sightings in different countries, however.

For instance, many in Pakistan, the UK and Morocco will be celebrating Eid from July 21, following the lunar sightings in their own countries which placed the beginning of Dhu-al-Hijjah as on July 12 rather than July 11 as per Saudi Arabia’s observations.