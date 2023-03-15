The draws for the fourth and fifth round of the Challenge Cup were made this evening, with Dewsbury being paired with Widnes, while Batley will travel to National Conference Premier Division side Hunslet ARLFC.

Halifax have been given a home tie with fellow Championship side Barrow Raiders, with the winners facing either Midlands Hurricanes or Bradford Bulls.

If the Rams upset the odds against the Vikings, they will face an away trip to either London Broncos or Doncaster, while Batley, should they navigate their way past their fourth round amateur opponents, will have a home tie against Keighley Cougars or North Wales Crusaders.

Here’s who Halifax Panthers, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams will face in the next stages of the competition

Fourth round ties will be played over the weekend of April 1-2, while fifth round ties will be played three weeks later on April 22-23.

Full fourth round draw:

London Broncos vs Doncaster

Keighley Cougars vs North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC vs Batley Bulldogs

Midlands Hurricanes vs Bradford Bulls

Dewsbury Rams vs Widnes Vikings

Rochdale Mayfield vs Newcastle Thunder

York Knights vs Sheffield Eagles

Halifax Panthers vs Barrow Raiders

Full fifth round draw:

York Knights / Sheffield Eagles vs Rochdale Mayfield / Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos / Doncaster vs Dewsbury Rams / Widnes Vikings

Hunslet ARLFC / Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars / North Wales Crusaders

