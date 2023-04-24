Chance to trek Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Overgate Hospice - how you can get involved

Last year, 24 supporters of Overgate trekked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in Peru in aid of the Hospice and collectively raised over £45,000.

The fundraising team at the Hospice is hoping the Kilimanjaro trek in June 2024 will be even more successful, so the Hospice can continue reaching anyone in Calderdale who needs their special care.

Claire Cram, Staff Nurse on Overgate’s Inpatient Unit and seasoned trekker, was one of the participants of the Inca Trail and has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro herself.

The group that trekked the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu

She said: “Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is an experience I’ll never forget. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to summit the world’s highest free-standing mountain and experience the breath-taking views and unparalleled sense of achievement from the highest peak. It’s not without its challenges, but that’s what makes it so unforgettable - I couldn’t recommend it more.”

Rachel Lumb, Senior Fundraiser at the Hospice, is excited to guide a new group of trekkers on their fundraising journey: “We are so excited for our 2024 trek to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. Two of our amazing colleagues have already signed up and are bursting with ideas on how to raise their sponsorship. I experienced first-hand how special the 2022 trek to Machu Picchu was, as I was on the trek myself.

"Signing up to an Overgate Hospice trek is more than just an amazing challenge, it is the opportunity to make friendships for life, see people, cultures, wildlife and scenery you could never imagine, and make memories that will stay with you forever.

"I would encourage anyone who is able to sign up to trek Mount Kilimanjaro; not only will you tick the ultimate challenge off the bucket list, but each step you take will be a reminder that families in your community will have access to the love, care, and support that Overgate provides, only because of people like you”.