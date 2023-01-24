With volunteering by water proven to come with added wellbeing benefits for those taking part, the Trust is appealing for its biggest ever range of volunteer roles and activities. From the iconic lock keeper, to community, administrative and professional support roles, wildlife and heritage conservation there’s a range of opportunities available to support the charity.

Opportunities include lock keeping at the UK’s deepest lock (Tuel Lane Lock) on the Rochdale Canal.

Richard Parry, chief executive of the Canal & River Trust, comments: “Still used and navigated by boats just as they were hundreds of years ago, today’s canals have also become vital places in our urban and rural communities providing crucially important habitat for endangered wildlife and vital places for people to experience nature.

Tuel Lane Lock in Sowerby Bridge. Picture Tony Johnson

“With the nation’s canals used and enjoyed by more people than ever before, together with the constant threat of climate change, these historic places need constant care to look after them. We need the support of the community and conservation-minded people to help ensure that these precious places are handed onto future generations.”

Journalist and presenter, Ranvir Singh, is supporting the Canal & River Trust’s appeal, and said: “It’s great to consider volunteering for the Canal & River Trust for two reasons: Firstly, for yourself, because working by water makes you feel happier and reduces anxiety; it’s social – an opportunity to meet new people; if you don’t have your own green space, it’s somewhere where you can enjoy nature and the environment for free. The other reason is for the environment - we might feel a bit helpless about what we can do to make a difference, but this is a fantastic way to do your bit, whilst also having a positive impact on your local area.”

To view the range of volunteering opportunities available, as well as series of volunteering welcome events which will take place across the region, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer

