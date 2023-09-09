Charities that feed and house Calderdale's most vulnerable invite people to sleep out under the stars at The Piece Hall
The Big Calderdale Sleepout 2023 will see people bedding down in the historic courtyard on Saturday, October 7 to raise funds for Calderdale SmartMove and Focus 4 Hope.
There will be live entertainment from Jonny the Singing Fireman, Ruth Lisgo, Natalie Lane, Jordan the DJ and Todd Wilson.
Then, from around 10.30pm, the fundraisers will get their heads down for the night before leaving at around 7am the following morning.
There will be stalls in The Piece Hall earlier that day, from 2pm, for everyone to enjoy, as well as performances from Carlton Community Choir and The Magpie Movers.
Paula Biggs, community engagement officer for Calderdale SmartMove, said as this is the charity’s 25th year, it is hoping to make this year’s sleepout the biggest yet.
“This year we decided to team up with our friends from Focus 4 Hope to raise even more awareness and funds,” she added.
"Both charities are seeing an increase in individuals and families who are reaching breaking point due to the cost of living crisis.
"It is so sad to see that people are not just broken financially but also emotionally and mentally.
"All the money raised from the event goes directly to support the vulnerable people in our community, providing essential support to those in crisis.
"We cannot do what we do without the support of local businesses, community groups, partner organisations and individual members of the community.
"We are very grateful that La Romantica Beds have already offered to sponsor the event.
"The sleepout is our biggest event of the year and we are keen to hear from any firms that would like to offer sponsorship or support.
"Once again ,thank you to the amazing team at The Piece Hall for hosting the event for us.”
Anyone who would like to take part in the event can buy tickets by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-calderdale-sleepout-2023-tickets-640476832447
If anyone who can not attend would like to show their support by donating, they can pledge money online at https://localgiving.org/charity/calderdalesmartmove/project/TheBigCalderdaleSleepout2023/