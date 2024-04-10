Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A charity auction held at Old Crossleyans rugby club in February, organised by the group, raised more than £7,000 for the Doddie Weir Foundation.

The auction was hosted by Scott Hastings, a former team-mate of Doddie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items included a limited edition Doddie Weir painting infused with the grass of Murrayfield and a signed replica 1966 World Cup final football signed by Sir Geoff Hurst.

One of the items that was sold at the auction

Martin Byrne, one of the organisers, said: "Unfortunately some of our friends have had family members suffer with this terrible illness.

"Through that suffering we have made great efforts to raise awareness and funds to support the charities that focus on MND.

"The Rob Burrow Foundation has previously been supported and still is by Johanna and John Peel and The Silk Mill, which also has strong links to rugby union and that’s why we included the Doddie Weir Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doddie was a great friend of Danny Sawrij of Leo Group Limited, based in Halifax, and he has been very generous with his contributions, enabling us to make over £7,000 to donate to the charity.

"Special thanks must be given to Shoosmiths Solicitors Leeds, Leo Group, Elcons and The Silk Mill."

The Silk Mill will also be hosting a Wild West Weekend in November in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

There will be a rugby themed quiz, live racing and a Cowboys and Indians night with live entertainment, an auction and a raffle.