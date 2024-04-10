Charity auction raises thousands to help those with motor neurone disease
A charity auction held at Old Crossleyans rugby club in February, organised by the group, raised more than £7,000 for the Doddie Weir Foundation.
The auction was hosted by Scott Hastings, a former team-mate of Doddie.
Items included a limited edition Doddie Weir painting infused with the grass of Murrayfield and a signed replica 1966 World Cup final football signed by Sir Geoff Hurst.
Martin Byrne, one of the organisers, said: "Unfortunately some of our friends have had family members suffer with this terrible illness.
"Through that suffering we have made great efforts to raise awareness and funds to support the charities that focus on MND.
"The Rob Burrow Foundation has previously been supported and still is by Johanna and John Peel and The Silk Mill, which also has strong links to rugby union and that’s why we included the Doddie Weir Foundation.
"Doddie was a great friend of Danny Sawrij of Leo Group Limited, based in Halifax, and he has been very generous with his contributions, enabling us to make over £7,000 to donate to the charity.
"Special thanks must be given to Shoosmiths Solicitors Leeds, Leo Group, Elcons and The Silk Mill."
The Silk Mill will also be hosting a Wild West Weekend in November in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
There will be a rugby themed quiz, live racing and a Cowboys and Indians night with live entertainment, an auction and a raffle.
Email [email protected] for more details.