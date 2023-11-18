The Salvation Army in Brighouse is calling on the community to help vulnerable children this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Brighouse Salvation Army distributed gifts to 250 children and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salvation Army Corps Secretary Catherine Cutts said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home.

Brighouse Salvation Army collected hundreds of toys last year

"We have seen the devastating effect of the cost of living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

“The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have nothing.

"We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some comfort and joy to people who are struggling the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys, food items and cash donations until Saturday, December 2.

People wishing to donate can drop their contribution at The Salvation Army on King Street on Tuesdays between 10am and 11.30am, Wednesdays between 9am and noon (they will need to ring the doorbell at the middle door at the front of building) and Saturdays between 9.30am and noon.

Money can also be donated online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brighousechristmastoyappeal2022 .

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gifts can include educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, dolls and action figures, sports equipment, clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Brighouse Salvation Army will also be hosting a Community Carol Service on Sunday, December 17 December at 2pm followed by refreshments and mince pies.