Charity event in Elland featuring Ellie Sax raises more than £8,000 for Huntington's Disease Association

The event was arranged in honour of Halifax woman Janine Swift, who is living with Huntington's disease, and took place at Bertie's in Elland.

Gail Herring, who helped organise the event with her friend Sue Sutton, said: "Our dear friend Janine is living with Huntington’s disease and we wanted to so something for Huntington’s Disease Association, who have been a massive support to her and to those who suffer from this dreadful disease.

"My son is a DJ and he sometimes works with Ellie Sax, who generously agreed to support our event for free."

Ellie Sax performing at the fundraising event

The event was attended by 180 people, who were entertained by the music of Ellie Sax as they arrived.

After a speech from Justine Duffy from the Huntington's Disease Association and a performance from Paul Whittaker OBE, guests enjoyed a three course meal.

There was then more music from Ellie Sax before a raffle and auction took place.

"There were so many generous acts of kindness and the room was full of warmth and love," said Gail.

"Janine arrived at 3pm and she had a wonderful time.

"We continued dancing until 8pm and Bertie’s were the perfect hosts.

"We are absolutely delighted we have raised £8,370 which will all go towards Huntington's Disease Association, which will help them to continue the amazing work they do in supporting people, families and carers of those who have this dreadful disease.

"Without the kindness and support of so many, this wouldn't have been possible - Ellie Sax for rocking the room, Paul Whittaker for entertaining us along with his Signing Choir, DJ Sam Herring who kept the music going and Justine Duffy from HDA.

"Venus Digital Media, A Star Halifax, Orange21, INDII Brew Co., The Closet Boutique, Ripponden Wine Co., Invictus Golf Studio, Ebony's Nails, The Lion, Ripponden, Elite Label Services, Sue Gaskell, Just Scrumptious, The Boothwood, Brosters Farm Shop, The Fleece Inn, Barkisland, Glenn Paxman, Sally and Jim Taylor, Kaye and Mark Sharples, Tim Hartley, Flooring 4 You, Jeremy Collyer and last but not least, Bertie's for hosting.

"Thank you to everyone who helped us make this happen, you are truly all awesome."

