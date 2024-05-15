Charity fun day and football tournament to take place in Brighouse for Calderdale Lighthouse

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th May 2024, 13:43 BST
Brighouse Town's ground at St Giles Road, BrighouseBrighouse Town's ground at St Giles Road, Brighouse
A charity family fun day and football tournament will take place at Brighouse Town’s St Giles Road ground in aid of the Calderdale Lighthouse charity on August 4.

Games and activities on the day will include a bouncy castle, tombola, tug of war competitions, charity auctions and a raffle.

Organisers are also looking for teams to enter the under 8, under 9 or women’s open age tournaments on the day.

Anyone interested can contact Calderdale Lighthouse on social media.

Tickets on the day will cost £2, including raffle ticket and programme.

Calderdale Lighthouse supply vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the borough with great quality baby equipment and essentials items.

