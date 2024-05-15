Charity fun day and football tournament to take place in Brighouse for Calderdale Lighthouse
Games and activities on the day will include a bouncy castle, tombola, tug of war competitions, charity auctions and a raffle.
Organisers are also looking for teams to enter the under 8, under 9 or women’s open age tournaments on the day.
Anyone interested can contact Calderdale Lighthouse on social media.
Tickets on the day will cost £2, including raffle ticket and programme.
Calderdale Lighthouse supply vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the borough with great quality baby equipment and essentials items.