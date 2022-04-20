Charity fundraisers to take on Triple Peak Challenge through the night to help those living with motor neurone disease

Last year, the team completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks three times in three days raising £20,000 for the Calderdale charity which supports MND research, bereaved children and rugby league.

This year, the group will take on the same challenge – but with an extra twist.

Setting off at dusk on Friday 29 April, they will walk up and down Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough through the night before setting off again after a short break to aim to complete six peaks within 24 hours.

Ben Jackson training for this year’s Triple Peak Challenge.

Throughout the 50 mile hike the team will also be carrying a 25kg dummy to add extra pressure to an already epic challenge.

After a rest on Saturday night, they will take on the 25 mile three peak route one final time on Sunday, this time accompanied by junior players from Siddal RLFC.

Money raised through www.triplepeakchallenge.co.uk will go to the Foundation set up in memory of Siddal’s former captain, and teammate and friend to many of those taking part, Nick Smith, who died in 2017 at the age of 38 from motor neurone disease.

Its aims are to support research into the disease which killed Nick, help children who have had to face the death of a parent at a young age – as Nick’s children have, and to promote rugby league to young people to encourage them to take up and develop their skills.

Last year’s Triple Peak Challenge team

Ben Jackson, a former Royal Marine as well as a rugby league player and coach, is one of the organisers of this year’s Triple Peak Challenge.

He said: “People keep saying we must be mad to be doing the Triple Peak Challenge once again this year – let alone making it even harder for ourselves. But in our view, it’s simple – every day, thousands of people are living with motor neurone disease with little treatment and no cure, so putting ourselves through three days of pain is nothing compared to what they are going through.

“Last year, we were blown away by the support with £20,000 raised and the money directly going to support those with MND here in West Yorkshire and help children of those diagnosed across the country to create, capture and store memories for the future.

“We know times are tough, but every penny counts and we hope people will dig deep for an amazing charity and a cause that is close to all our hearts.”