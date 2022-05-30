Charity golf day in Halifax raises £12,000 for community CPR fund

Over 30 teams took part in the event which had a shotgun start in the morning and in the afternoon, and the overall winner won a Four Ball at Royal Lytham St Anne’s golf course.

Neil Davidson started campaigning and raising money to pay for training following his own cardiac arrest five years ago and his son Oliver who was visiting from Australia carried out CPR on him for 21 minutes at 3am in the morning until the paramedics arrived and used a defibrillator on him.

Since then, Neil has encouraged people to be CPR trained and be confident in using a defibrillator if the situation arises.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams had CPR training on during the community CPR fund golf day

Neil said: "The golf day wasn’t just about raising money for the community CPR fund, it was an opportunity to raise awareness and that’s why we had CPR training on the 15th hole. This was a bit of an unusual activity for a golf day, but 95 per cent of people who have a cardiac arrest on a golf course don’t survive, so it was a very interactive and informative day.

“I was particularly grateful to receive lots of local business support for sponsorship, and would like to extend my thanks to PiB Insurance who were the headline sponsor.”

Steve Duncan, CEO of The Community Foundation for Calderdale where the Community CPR Fund is held, added: “One of the causes we support is to improve health and lifespan for people in Calderdale, and we are pleased that Neil has raised money that will now be spent on CPR training.”