Charity hikers finish their trek from France at Halifax Piece Hall

The friends conquered their challenge to hike 500 miles from Brest in France to Halifax, in order to raise money for Macmillan Cancer support.

After a month of adventuring from Brest in France to Halifax's Piece Hall, Grace Alsancak-Hay, 27, Phil Alsancak-Hay 28, Rachel Bradley, 28, and Dean Hemingway, 43, were welcomed home after their colossal effort to raise money for Macmillan Cancer support.

The group set off on their charity hike on September 14, and completed their journey on Sunday, October 13.

The group have currently raised nearly £4,000, and they are still collecting funds towards their £10,000 target, you can donate here.

For the last 12 miles of the walk, friends and supporters joined them whilst they live streamed the last leg of the journey on Facebook.

Grace, whose mum was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, said: "Unfortunately, cancer seems to be more prominent than ever these days and while it's fantastic that survival rates are getting higher, it still doesn't hide the fact that this horrible illness effects so many people and can bring a whole host of challenges to not only those who have been diagnosed, but to their family and friends too.

"Macmillan Cancer Support has been vital in supporting my family through my mum's own battle with cancer. It is a fantastic charity that with more help and support can help the growing number of people living with cancer, and we want to play a part in helping to do that.”

One in every two people will develop a form of cancer in their life time and over 100,000 people die of the disease every year, with the current survival rate sitting at 50%.

A Macmillan spokesperson said: "We are almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us without the help of people like Grace.

“Cancer is life changing, but with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it.

“Through better treatment and early diagnosis people are adding years to their lives. “We want to support those affected by cancer to add life to those years".