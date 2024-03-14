Charity's tribute to Halifax mum and 'lovely friend' Emma Leary who died suddenly yesterday
Unique Ways, which is based at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre and offers support to families with disabled children, said Emma Leary was a “lovely friend and member”.
It posted: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our lovely friend and member Emma Leary.
"Emma passed away suddenly yesterday and our thoughts are with Emma's wonderful daughter and family and friends at this time.
"As a community, many of us will be aware of the determination shown by Emma to advocate for her daughter and our hope is that we will continue to support the family with this in the future, particularly at this heartbreaking time.
"We are going to hold our next coffee morning on Tuesday, April 9 in memory of Emma for people to come together and celebrate the wonderful person and mum Emma was.”