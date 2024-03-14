Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unique Ways, which is based at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre and offers support to families with disabled children, said Emma Leary was a “lovely friend and member”.

It posted: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of the passing of our lovely friend and member Emma Leary.

"Emma passed away suddenly yesterday and our thoughts are with Emma's wonderful daughter and family and friends at this time.

Tributes have been paid to Emma Leary

"As a community, many of us will be aware of the determination shown by Emma to advocate for her daughter and our hope is that we will continue to support the family with this in the future, particularly at this heartbreaking time.