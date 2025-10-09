A Halifax-based police officer was “kind, clever, funny and caring” and is “going to be missed enormously”, an inquest has heard.

PC Charlie Mitchell, who was 26, was found dead at St Aidan's Nature Reserve in Leeds on June 22 this year – the day after he was reported missing.

An inquest at Wakefield Coroner's Court was today told that the Halifax-based patrol officer joined West Yorkshire Police in 2022.

Born and raised in Huddersfield, he lived there until April this year when he moved to Leeds with his girlfriend, who is also a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police.

The couple welcomed a baby that same month.

The inquest heard that Charlie had been affected by the recent deaths of his grandparents and was at the same time facing "domestic pressures" after moving in with his partner.

His mother, Shirley Mitchell, explained in a statement that he had undertook specialist training to carry a taser – a qualification which brought added responsibility and, in turn, more pressure at work.

From April, she said Charlie's mental health began to decline as he struggled with the pressures of a new baby, a new home, financial commitments and the demands of policing.

She said: "By June, he had become worse and had become paranoid about things, he was jumpy and apologised for things frequently."

In June, Charlie visited his GP and was prescribed antidepressants but he did not live long enough for the medication to take effect.

On June 21, he went missing, leaving behind notes for his family before being found dead at St Aidan's Nature Reserve.

Remembering her son, Mrs Mitchell said: "He was kind, clever, funny and caring. He was perfect."

Area coroner Oliver Longstaff recorded a conclusion of suicide.

"It is evident that this is a young man who is going to be missed enormously and I hope very much that over time it will be the good memories that have precedence in your minds,” he said.

In the days after his death, friends, family and colleagues rallied to support his partner and the couple's baby. A GoFundMe appeal raised more than £20,000.