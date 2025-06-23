Charlie Mitchell: Missing police officer based in Halifax has been found dead

A serving West Yorkshire Police officer, a Patrol officer based at Halifax, has been found dead.

Charlie Mitchell, aged 26, was off duty when he was reported missing from home in Leeds on Saturday night (June 21), with concerns for his welfare.

Officers had been carrying out a search of St Aidan’s Nature Reserve when they found his body at about 5.30pm on Sunday (June 22).

His family has been informed, and officers are continuing to provide support to them at this difficult time.

PC Charlie Mitchell

There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed.

PC Mitchell was a Patrol officer based at Halifax.

His colleagues are being offered support.

Assistant Chief Constable Robert McCoubrey said: “Charlie’s death in these circumstances is absolutely tragic, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and will be continuing to give them all the support we can at this very difficult time.

“His death has also come as a terrible shock to his colleagues in Calderdale District and the wider West Yorkshire Police family and we will be making sure that all necessary support is in place for everyone who worked with him or knew him.”