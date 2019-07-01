Check out these pictures from Elbow's amazing gig at Halifax's Piece Hall

The historic courtyard was filled with thousands of music-lovers for the incredible performance from the Mercury Prize winners.

1. Huge weekend of music at Halifax's Piece Hall is a roaring success Elbow delight fans at The Piece Hall. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

2. Huge weekend of music at Halifax's Piece Hall is a roaring success Guy Garvey listens to the crowd. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

3. Huge weekend of music at Halifax's Piece Hall is a roaring success Pete Turner from Elbow performs for crowds at The Piece Hall. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

4. Huge weekend of music at Halifax's Piece Hall is a roaring success Mark Potter from Elbow on guitar. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

View more