Chef from Halifax hoping to be crowned world's best at international competition in Switzerland

Ash Hellowell, 23, is from Ovenden and works at Manor House Hotel in Huddersfield. She is up against competitors from 31 other countries in the WorldSkills Cooking final in Lucerne from October 23-26.

Ash won gold at the WorldSkills UK national finals in 2019 and has been training for the international final ever since.

She said: “To be selected for Team UK is unbelievable. Just taking part in the competitions and getting this far has been a brilliant experience and now I am going to compete internationally. I can’t wait to get out there and experience everything, learn from the other competitors and hopefully bring back the gold medal.”

Ash Hellowell