Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car near Halifax today
A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Copley this afternoon (Wednesday).
By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police said they were called to Wakefield Road at 3.20pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian.
The child was taken to hospital for treatment for what officers are describing as “non-life threatening injuries”.
Anyone who has information about the incident can call police on 101 or contact them via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.