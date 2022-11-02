News you can trust since 1853
Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car near Halifax today

A child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Copley this afternoon (Wednesday).

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police said they were called to Wakefield Road at 3.20pm following reports of a collision involving a car and a child pedestrian.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment for what officers are describing as “non-life threatening injuries”.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call police on 101 or contact them via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The incident happened earlier today

