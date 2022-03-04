Children at blaze-hit school in Halifax thank firefighters who were first on scene

Children at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden were visited by members of Illingworth Fire Station's White Watch, who were the first ones at the scene of the fire at the school's upper site on Clough Lane last month.

The school posted on social media: "Illingworth White Watch firefighters were the first on the scene, helping save our school.

"Our Upper Site Year 4 children wanted to say a huge thank you and decided to write letters. We cannot thank these guys enough!"

Youngsters from Ash Green Primary School with Illingworth firefighters who were first on scene and raised money for the school by holding a car wash.

The visit also saw the firefighters hand over a cheque for over £1,700 which was raised from a car wash they organised in aid of the school