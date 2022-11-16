News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Children in Need: BBC TV presenters will finish epic walk in Halifax this evening

BBC TV presenters are undertaking a mammoth walk across West Yorkshire today (Wednesday) – finishing in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The team from BBC Radio Leeds are carrying out The Big Baton Challenge in aid of Children in Need.

The set off from Wakefield Cathedral early this morning, waved off by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

Their finishing line is at The Piece Hall in Halifax, which they are expected to reach this evening.

The Piece Hall in Halifax

Most Popular

Many Calderdale schools are holding fundraising events and non-uniform days for Children in Need on Friday.

Read More
Kevin Sinfield Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge: Leeds Rhinos legend to run through Halifa...
BBCHalifaxWest YorkshireMayorBBC Radio Leeds