Children in Need: BBC TV presenters will finish epic walk in Halifax this evening
BBC TV presenters are undertaking a mammoth walk across West Yorkshire today (Wednesday) – finishing in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
The team from BBC Radio Leeds are carrying out The Big Baton Challenge in aid of Children in Need.
The set off from Wakefield Cathedral early this morning, waved off by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.
Their finishing line is at The Piece Hall in Halifax, which they are expected to reach this evening.
Many Calderdale schools are holding fundraising events and non-uniform days for Children in Need on Friday.