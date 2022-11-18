PolyBound owner Liam Richards and colleagues Michael Cummins, Chris Wojarski, Lewis Walker and Ashton Rowntree joined Nick Knowles and the rest of the DIY SOS team, donating materials and manpower to support the building of the Getaway Girls’ new centre in Seacroft.

The PolyBound crew worked on-site for three days installing new pathways and a vibrant garden in the colours of the Leeds-based charity.

The renovation and rebuild of the new HQ for the women’s charity was aired on BBC One on Wednesday as part of BBC Children in Need, which has supported the group for a number of years.

Liam Richards (third from left) and Michael Cummins (second from right) with the DIY SOS team

Liam said: “The Polybound team worked very hard - alongside a large number of tradespeople from the local area - to complete the DIY SOS: The Big Build for the Getaway Girls.

"I'm proud of our team, who gave up their time to ensure the resin install in the new Getaway Girls garden to ensure that the outdoor space was safe and accessible to the young women who use the services."

Getaway Girls, which has been running for 35 years, empowers girls and young women to support each other to build confidence and resilience, raise aspirations, develop new skills and take positive risks.

The charity is also enthusiastic about giving young women the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities and adventure education – an ethos that spurred the PolyBound team to offer its services.

Michael Cummins, Pudsey bear and Liam Richards