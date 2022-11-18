Pupils at a Calderdale primary school showed their best moves at a Copley Come Dancing event to raise funds for Children in Need.

Olivia Adamson, learning mentor, taught 39 children at Copley Primary School one ballroom and one Latin dance, including foxtrot, waltz, samba and cha cha cha.

The youngsters learned the dances over a period of only four weeks, with each of five groups taking part in one dance class per week after school.

The dancing was judged by Harriet Adamson, Matt Tomaszewski and their dance tutor, Kirsty Marshall, of KMAD Dance School.

Harriet and Matt boast North East IDTA area champion and IDTA national champion titles between them.

Are you doing something to raise funds for this year’s Children in Need appeal? Get in touch – email [email protected]

