Children of Calderdale dad who died from Motor Neurone Disease create Christmas cards to support his charity
Nick Smith’s children have designed Christmas Cards to be sold to raise money for the charity set up after their dad’s death from Motor Neurone Disease four years ago.
Nick, from Lightcliffe near Halifax, died in December 2017 just 101 days after being diagnosed. T
he Nick Smith Foundation was formed in his memory and supports MND research, children having to face the death of a parent at a young age and amateur rugby league.
Nick’s two children, Hadyn, now nine, and Georgia, now six, have created two festive designs which have been turned into Christmas Cards available to buy online at www.nicksmithfoundation.org.uk/shop or in selected shops including Brown Paper Packages in Halifax’s iconic Piece Hall.
Stephen Naylor, Chair of the Nick Smith Foundation and Hadyn and Georgia’s Uncle, said: “There isn’t a day that passes when Hadyn and Georgia don’t miss their daddy and I know he would be incredibly proud of them, just as we all are.
"These beautiful pictures, drawn by them in memory of Nick, make for perfect Christmas Cards and we hope as many people as possible buy a pack so they can share them with family and friends.
“All the money raised will go to towards the work the Foundation does to support other children who have had to face, or are facing, the death of a parent along with our efforts to support research into the disease which killed Nick, and kills too many, MND.”