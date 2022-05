The Chocolate Box Ltd, who already have a shop in The Piece Hall, have announced a second store in Westgate Arcade.

The shop should be open in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, June 2.

Westgate Arcade is also soon looking forward to the opening of Lucy's Little Bake House.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop should be opening early next month

As reported by the Courier, the popular cake-maker is moving to the town centre from Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre.