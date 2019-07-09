Chow Down to offer a feast of food when it returns to The Piece Hall later this month

Chow Down is promising 18 of the north’s best indie food and drinks traders when it returns to Halifax this month.

There will also be music and children’s activities throughout the weekend of July 26-28 at The Piece Hall.

The event is retaining its £3 admission fee, but will be free for under 14’s.

The Loud Noises brass band are among the entertainment, along with DJs, kids storytelling and pop-up and play.

Last year’s Chow Down trader Little Bao Boy went from strength to strength after their first pop-up at Chow Down, and the brand now has an established premises with North Brew beer on Sovereign Street in Leeds.

Little Bao Boy founder James Ooi said: “Chow Down is one of our biggest outdoor events,” he said, “and the crowd is class. The Piece Hall is such a beautiful building; this sort of event really enhances the town”.

Chief Executive of The Piece Hall, Nicky Chance-Thompson said: “Despite some typical British summertime weather for the first Chow Down of 2019, it was wonderful to see so many visitors, regular customers and tenants enjoying the fantastic food, live music and activities in the courtyard. We are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors, and hopefully the sunshine, back again for more of the same at the end of the month.”

Opening times will be - Friday, July 26: 11am - 10pm (Free entry before 11am till 5pm); Saturday, July 27: 11am till 10pm; Sunday, July 28: 11am till 8pm.