Christian Aid 'Big Christmas Sing' event aims to bring hope to global neighbours

Christian Aid supporters in Calderdale are warming up their vocal chords for some festive fundraising to support vulnerable communities around the world.

International development charity Christian Aid has launched its 2023 Christmas Appeal which this year is shining a light on stories from a region of Bangladesh where young women are working to change their futures.

Supporters around the UK are getting involved by taking part in carol concerts and holding collections during Advent services.

Hebden Royd Christian Aid Group is joining in with a “Big Christmas Sing” at Church of the Good Shepherd, Mytholmroyd, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7pm.

Women in Bangladesh combining old traditions with new technology to create better opportunities

Funds raised will help projects around the world, overseen by local organisations, to give communities new skills and more opportunities to combat injustices like climate change and poverty.

The focus of this year’s appeal is on one of the most disaster-prone areas of Bangladesh - Kurigram. The people there have done little to contribute to the climate crisis and yet are among those hardest hit by its effects.

Communities rely on farming, which is badly affected by floods and cyclones, and opportunities for women are scarce – while many in the UK spend time preparing for Christmas, girls as young as 13 are preparing for marriage.

But there is hope.

The district is home to a group of entrepreneurs who are using new technology to revive traditional crafts such as beadwork, quilting and making clothing to sell online.

Thanks to supporters throughout the UK, Christian Aid’s partner, Aid Comilla, has helped by providing education, equipment and funds.

Training and mentoring are available on everything from gender rights to e-commerce; funds are provided for equipment such as smart phones, and internet access points have been installed to connect this remote area to new global markets.

Big Sing organiser Anne Pierson said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing a big crowd – we’ve got Hebden Bridge Junior Band playing festive favourites as well as festive food and the chance to find out more about the work of Christian Aid.

“Entry is free with donations for Christian Aid welcome. It's a great opportunity to get into the festive mood whilst supporting a fantastic cause!”