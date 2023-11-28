Christmas 2023: Mum of Calderdale boy left in coma for nine days by horrific accident has important message for parents buying bikes this Christmas
Little Marli Barnes, from Sowerby Bridge, was catapulted off a bike he had borrowed after it hurtled down a steep hill, sending him smashing into the side of a house.
Thankfully, the elderly couple who live there heard a bang, rushed out to help and rang 999.
Three ambulances arrived, followed by an air ambulance which flew Marli to Leeds General Infirmary.
As reported by the Courier after the accident in September, the five-year-old was in a coma for nine days but amazingly – and despite doctors’ warnings to his family to “prepare for the worst” - he survived.
Now his parents Nikki Barnes and Dean Collinson are urging anyone planning to give a bike or scooter to a child this Christmas to ensure they also gift a safety helmet.
"Where we live, we’ve not seen one child without a helmet since Marli’s accident,” said Nikki.
“Wearing a helmet might not be a cool look but it could save their life.
"Marli was very lucky. Other children might not be as lucky as him.”
Dean has set up a fundraising page so Marli and his family can hand out helmets to any children that need them.
It has raised more than £130 so far, and they have started giving out the helmets to keep youngsters safe.
To donate to Marli’s fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/helmets-from-marli