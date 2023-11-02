The festive season is fast approaching so it could be time to start planning a meal out with friends or family to celebrate Christmas.
Here are 14 of the best places to go to eat in Calderdale for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Restaurant at Shibden Mill Inn
Rated 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,086 reviews. Ranked 1 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 1 Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax HX3 7UL Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. True North
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 284 reviews. Ranked 4 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. Dean Clough Mills, Halifax HX3 5AX Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
3. Denman's Restaurant
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 313 reviews. Ranked 7 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 14 Wade House Road, Halifax HX3 7PB Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Sapore
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 268 reviews. Ranked 5 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 5 Central Street, Halifax HX1 1HU Photo: Charles Round