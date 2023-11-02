News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
People out enjoying a mealPeople out enjoying a meal
People out enjoying a meal

Christmas in Halifax: 14 of the best places to go for a special meal in Calderdale over the festive season according to TripAdvisor

The festive season is fast approaching so it could be time to start planning a meal out with friends or family to celebrate Christmas.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Here are 14 of the best places to go to eat in Calderdale for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,086 reviews. Ranked 1 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 1 Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax HX3 7UL

1. Restaurant at Shibden Mill Inn

Rated 4.5 out of 5 based on 1,086 reviews. Ranked 1 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 1 Shibden Mill Fold, Halifax HX3 7UL Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 284 reviews. Ranked 4 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. Dean Clough Mills, Halifax HX3 5AX

2. True North

Rated 5 out of 5 based on 284 reviews. Ranked 4 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. Dean Clough Mills, Halifax HX3 5AX Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Photo Sales
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 313 reviews. Ranked 7 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 14 Wade House Road, Halifax HX3 7PB

3. Denman's Restaurant

Rated 5 out of 5 based on 313 reviews. Ranked 7 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 14 Wade House Road, Halifax HX3 7PB Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Rated 5 out of 5 based on 268 reviews. Ranked 5 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 5 Central Street, Halifax HX1 1HU

4. Sapore

Rated 5 out of 5 based on 268 reviews. Ranked 5 of 208 Restaurants in Halifax. 5 Central Street, Halifax HX1 1HU Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxTripAdvisor