The festive spirit has been sprinkled in Shelf with a Christmas Tree Festival taking place in Bethel Chapel this week.

The event will run until this Saturday and is open from 2pm to 7pm every day with over 25 trees decorated to raise money for various charities.

There is also a Christmas market and Santa’s Grotto open daily with plenty to do and see for everyone.