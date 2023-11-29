Christmas in Halifax: Get into the festive spirit with Christmas Tree Festival in Shelf
The festive spirit has been sprinkled in Shelf with a Christmas Tree Festival taking place in Bethel Chapel this week.
The event will run until this Saturday and is open from 2pm to 7pm every day with over 25 trees decorated to raise money for various charities.
There is also a Christmas market and Santa’s Grotto open daily with plenty to do and see for everyone.
One of the trees has been decorated by Springfield Care Home, whose residents have decorated the tree with black and white photos of them as well as a special memory.