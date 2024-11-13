What was ATIK, and before that The Coliseum, is reopening next month with new tenants New Beginnings Church.

And the religious group is celebrating its new premises by holding its popular Santa’s Grotto – an event it is well known for in Halifax and which has attracted hundreds of people previously.

The grotto has meant transforming what used to be Maine Street into a fabulous festive spectacle.

Where people once danced the night away is currently filled with Christmas decorations, from penguins and elves to sparkling trees and candy canes.

Santa himself will be in an area to the side which used to house a bar.

“It’s Maine Street like people have never seen it before,” said senior leader at the church Alistair Pugh.

"Where people used to come for a night out, they can now bring their children to visit Father Christmas.”

The church was in The Threeways Centre in Ovenden before the building was closed and recently demolished, and has been meeting at Trinity Academy in Holmfield since.

Alistair said they currently have around 150 members and are “growing fast”.

They had looked at moving into the old Mecca Bingo building, on the edge of Halifax town centre, but then came across the nightclub site.

Work is ongoing to refurbish the downstairs of the building so that the church can start welcoming worshipers from December 1, with the first service planned for 4pm that day.

The Royal and Sun Alliance has even offered church-goers the use of its car park on Sundays.

"We’re excited to have a new home, especially one in the town centre,” said Alistair.

He added the church will be keeping some of the nightclub features, such as the light-up dancefloor and some disco balls, and will still be calling the space upstairs Maine Street.

Keen for the building to be in use, they will be offering it up for people to hire out for community group sessions, business meetings, children’s parties and other private functions.

"It’ll be a church on Sundays but we want it to be in use the rest of the week,” Alistair explained.

The grotto is open between Thursday, December 5 and Sunday, December 8.

It will be open between 4pm and 8pm on the Thursday and Friday, 10am and 5pm on the Saturday and 2.30pm and 6.30pm on the Sunday.

Admission is £12.50 per child and includes a walk around the grotto, Christmas crafts, a visit to Santa and gift.

To book, visit https://www.nbcc.life/christmas-at-new-beginnings-copy?

New Beginnings Church senior leader Alistair Pugh at the Christmas grotto at what was Maine Street in Halifax

