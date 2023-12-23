Christmas raffle raises over £15,000 for Overgate Hospice to help fund vital care over festive period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The raffle tickets were sold throughout the Calderdale community and have helped fund vital care over the Christmas period.
Overgate are grateful to all individuals, community groups and local businesses who sold tickets on the hospice’s behalf.
Three lucky winners received early Christmas presents including the first prize of £1,000.
The second two tickets drawn will receive luxury food and drink hampers to enjoy over Christmas.
The winner of the £1,000 grand prize will be contacted and should receive their cheque in time for Christmas.
Michelle Wood, individual giving lead, said: “We couldn’t be happier with the result of this year’s Christmas Raffle, it’s amazing what happens when the local community comes together and we’re all so proud of the efforts that were put in to help sell the tickets.”
If you would like to get involved in fundraising for Overgate in 2024, just visit their website at www.overgatehospice.org.uk.