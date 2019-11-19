Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax church

A Halifax church is staging its first-ever community Christmas Tree Festival in December.

Mount Zion Heritage Chapel in Per Lane, Ogden, is running the event on December 6, 7 and 8 and organisers are delighted with the response from community groups who have lined up to decorate a tree.

John Wilson, the Calderdale Methodist Circuit’s heritage officer, said there would be at least 20 trees on display at the festival and visitors would also be able to call into the chapel cottage for refreshments and mince pies.

He said: “We have had people from all sections of the community signing up to dress trees, including charities, businesses, schools and churches.

“We think it will be a great event for young and old alike and will being some of the real joy of Christmas into people’s lives. It will also be a great chance to see our historic chapel and all that it has to offer.”

Admission is free and visitors will also be able to vote for their favourite tree.

The festival runs on December 6 (Friday) from 1.30pm – 3.30pm; on December 7 from 9.30am – 5pm; and on December 8 from noon until 2pm. The event will be rounded off with a carol service at 2.45pm on the Sunday.