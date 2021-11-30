Christmas Tree Festival returns to Halifax Minster

A previous Halifax Minster Christmas Tree Festival

More than 30 real trees will fill the historic space for the annual Christmas Tree Festival, heralding the beginning of the Minster’s seasonal celebrations.

The Festival begins on Friday, December 3 and runs until Monday, December 6, and the trees, in varying sizes, have been generously sponsored and decorated by different organisations and businesses across Halifax and Calderdale for the enjoyment of all the Minster’s visitors.

Opening hours are Friday, Saturday and Monday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the festival and admission is £2 for adults but children will be admitted free. The Minster shop will also be open.

Canon Hilary Barber, Vicar of Halifax Minster said: “The Christmas Tree Festival at Halifax Minster is now firmly fixed in the town’s calendar, and goes each year from strength to strength.

“Given the effects of the pandemic, we could all do with some Christmas cheer and a warm welcome awaits everyone who comes to visit. The Festival is especially family friendly with lots to see inside a warm Minster on a cold winter’s day. Please come along and see these magical trees in a truly magical setting.

“The Festival also brings together various businesses and organisations across Halifax and Calderdale, who have been kind enough to sponsor a tree for this wonderful celebration and we are very grateful to them for their generosity.”