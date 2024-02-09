Christopher Ecclestone's Dr Who to visit Halifax and learn all about town's famous folktale thanks to Halifax writer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Wright writes and produces audio adventures for the cult franchise made by Big Finish Productions.

He has helped create many Dr Who stories but his latest – due out next week – is particularly close to his heart as it set in his hometown.

‘The Running Men’ stars Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor and is based around the Halifax Gibbet and one of the town’s most famous legends - the running man.

Gibbet law stated that if a person due to be executed there was able to withdraw his head as the blade fell and escape across Hebble Brook, he could be freed.

In 1617, John Lacey famously escaped by running beyond the boundary and became known as the running man.

Mark’s story includes scenes at Wainhouse Tower, Bankfield Museum, Halifax town centre and the streets in the sky above Halifax Borough Market.

"Although we recorded with the cast in a studio in London, it’s a full-on Halifax set story, and one I’ve wanted to tell for years,” said Mark.

Mark, who is a freelance writer but also works part-time at the Book Case in Hebden Bridge and Book Corner in Halifax, grew up in Halifax and was one of the founding child members of Mike Ward's Actors' Workshop,

He has been a fan of the hugely-popular series since he was a child and has been able to write for and meet a host of Doctors including Tom Baker, Sylvester McCoy and his favourite Doctor, Peter Davison.

When Christopher Ecclestone signed up to the audio series, Mark jumped at the chance to write for his Doctor and he knew just the right story for him - one based in Halifax.

"I'd been a Dr Who fan since I was 10 or 11 and started writing Dr Who fan fiction,” said Mark.

"This story has been gestating in my mind for several years and it means I'm able to show my hometown to people.

"I wanted to make sure it was geographically correct. There's also a reference to Anne Lister.

"I'd describe it as Dr Who meets Happy Valley."