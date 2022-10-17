Cindy's Silver Stompers perform at Piece Hall
Cindy’s Silver Stompers completed their 2022 calendar of performances with an appearance at the Piece Hall in Halifax on Sunday.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Beginning with Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ the Stompers demonstrated four sequences before inviting the audience to join in. This was hugely well supported and enjoyed with many people participating and much laughter.
There were further demonstrations, including the ever popular ‘Jerusalema’ and, as the session drew to a close the Piece Hall courtyard was full of people dancing.
All monies raised will go to Overgate Hospice.