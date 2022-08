The weekend event was held to help to support people with spinal injures.

Despite a damp start to the afternoon the sun broke through the clouds as the Stompers started to dance.

They performed nine line dances to a variety of music including Queen’s We Will Rock You, Voulez Vous, Made in India, Tequila, the ever popular Jerusalema and the Flash Mob favourite of Tell Me Ma.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cindy's Silver Stompers

Autumn will hopefully see the dancers demonstrate and provide an interactive session in The Piece Hall.