Cindy's Silver Stompers wow the crowds at Halifax Gala

Starting with the dance to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” - growing in popularity now as people remember the music’s impact from the Jubilee Celebrations - the group continued to raise energy levels with “Tell me Ma” (a FlashMob favourite) and their 2021 signature dance of “Jerusalema”.

To next see these this group of dancers go along to Crow Wood Park Fete on Sunday, July 3 - entrance is free - when there will be the opportunity to be taught in sessions to learn some of the dances demonstrated. “We Will Rock You” will, of course, be part of the schedule and they are encouraging people to bring teaspoons to tap anything and so mimic the actions of Paddington and Her Majesty, the Queen.