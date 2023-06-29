Nathan Bland, from Siddal, lost his left leg in a traumatic work accident in 2019.

Now 24, he does not let his disability stop him and takes part in various extreme sports, paddle boarding, biking, climbing and caving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is even due to attend LimbPower Games in July to aid his passion of joining the Paralympics.

Nathan Bland with the Circus Extreme high wire team

This week he was invited to perform as a special guest with Circus Extreme, who are currently putting on shows at Shibden Park.

"I love doing stuff outdoors and would love to go on tour with Circus Extreme,” he said.

"I have a prosthetic leg but that doesn't bother me, I still do everything. It’s all about determination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a child, Nathan wanted to be a circus performer and even joined a circus after-school club.

Amputee Nathan Bland, 24, from Halifax, outside the big top after making it across the high wire at Circus Extreme

He met Circus Extreme’s show director Anthony Anderson whilst playing football near Shibden Park and when Nanthan was asked if he wanted to try out some tricks with the high wire team, he jumped at the chance.

Anthony said: “Nathan’s determination to live life to the fullest despite his injury is an inspiration to us all.

"After hearing his story, I knew I had to help him live out his dream of running away with a circus and there simply isn't a better place for it than the stage of Circus Extreme!”

Circus Extreme is at Shibden Park until Sunday, July 2.