Circus at Shibden: Young Halifax man who lost his leg joins circus for jaw-dropping high wire stunt

A Halifax man who always dreamt of running away with the circus has had his dream made true.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Nathan Bland, from Siddal, lost his left leg in a traumatic work accident in 2019.

Now 24, he does not let his disability stop him and takes part in various extreme sports, paddle boarding, biking, climbing and caving.

He is even due to attend LimbPower Games in July to aid his passion of joining the Paralympics.

Nathan Bland with the Circus Extreme high wire teamNathan Bland with the Circus Extreme high wire team
Nathan Bland with the Circus Extreme high wire team
This week he was invited to perform as a special guest with Circus Extreme, who are currently putting on shows at Shibden Park.

"I love doing stuff outdoors and would love to go on tour with Circus Extreme,” he said.

"I have a prosthetic leg but that doesn't bother me, I still do everything. It’s all about determination.”

As a child, Nathan wanted to be a circus performer and even joined a circus after-school club.

Amputee Nathan Bland, 24, from Halifax, outside the big top after making it across the high wire at Circus ExtremeAmputee Nathan Bland, 24, from Halifax, outside the big top after making it across the high wire at Circus Extreme
Amputee Nathan Bland, 24, from Halifax, outside the big top after making it across the high wire at Circus Extreme

He met Circus Extreme’s show director Anthony Anderson whilst playing football near Shibden Park and when Nanthan was asked if he wanted to try out some tricks with the high wire team, he jumped at the chance.

Anthony said: “Nathan’s determination to live life to the fullest despite his injury is an inspiration to us all.

"After hearing his story, I knew I had to help him live out his dream of running away with a circus and there simply isn't a better place for it than the stage of Circus Extreme!”

Circus Extreme is at Shibden Park until Sunday, July 2.

Nathan is coached by clown and high wire artist Henry AyalaNathan is coached by clown and high wire artist Henry Ayala
Nathan is coached by clown and high wire artist Henry Ayala
