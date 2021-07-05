Circus Extreme set to bring thrills and spills to Shibden Park

Circus Extreme is coming to Halifax later this month

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will see show-stopping performances.

Acts include the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award winning high wire act and have recently showcased their skills in the world famous Monte Carlo Circus Festival.

Direct from Columbia on the wheel of Death are Duo Vanegas, debuting in the UK and will be presenting their incredible aerial manoeuvres, including their unbelievable high jumps and famous back flips.

ust back from its European tour, the EXTREME® freestyle motocross team will be see their pilots fly through the air performing stunts such as the superman and nac nac to name a few.

Henry the Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus, will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

Laura Miller will perform her internationally-renowned aquatic aerial act which unites the elements of fire, water and air.

On top of this there will be death defying airborne stunts including the unmissable Aerial Duo Polischuk, and the Bad Guy Juggler Tony Garcia merging his hand skills with energy and fire.

A spokesperson for the circus said: "This really is an event with something for everyone. If you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrill seeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast.

"The show will run for approximately two hours and is housed in the UK’s largest Socially Distanced Circus Big Top, which is climate controlled and features comfortable theatre-style seating.

"It’s time to awaken your soul and stir the imagination of your family"

The circus will be coming to Shibden Park between July 23 and August 1. The showtimes are as follows:

July 23rd - 5pm and 7.45pm

July 24 - 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

July 25 - 12 Noon, 3pm and 6pm

July 26 - 3pm and 7.45pm

July 27 - 3pm and 7.45pm

July 28 - 3pm and 7.45pm

July 29 - 3pm and 7,45pm

July 30 - 2pm and 7.45pm

July 31 - 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm