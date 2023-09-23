Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young volunteers from Oxfam Hebden Bridge are putting on an anti-fast fashion show as part of a national campaign with an important message about shopping sustainably.

It is part of Oxfam's annual Second Hand September initiative, which promotes ways to reduce waste, take a stance against climate change, and help create a fairer world - all while looking super fabulous.

It encourages people to donate, reuse, rewear and restyle their clothes.

The fashion show takes place at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Friday

A team has been busy over the summer repurposing and reimagining unwanted clothes and fabrics and turning them into items fit for the catwalk.

The show will see models showing off the transformed and upcycled clothes and other accessories, which will be available to buy on the night.

Oxfam Hebden Bridge's shop manager, Kate Howorth, said: "Our young volunteers have tailored a show to exhibit what you can create with old and used items.

"We hope it will inspire people to think about the impact of their shopping choices and step away from the consuming and damaging world of trends and fast fashion."

Tickets are now on sale for the charity fundraising event taking place at Hebden Bridge Town Hall. They can be bought online from www.antifastfashion.uk or from Oxfam’s Hebden Bridge store, priced £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 16s.