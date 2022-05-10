Closed for more than two years but Halifax's Jungle Experience WILL reopen

The Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

There have been rumours on social media that the tropical greenhouse which is home to a host of interesting animals and plants was shut for good.

But Calderdale Council has told the Courier that work is underway to reopen the attraction.

The Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park in Halifax

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “The Jungle Experience in Manor Heath Park is a popular attraction which has unfortunately been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic.

"Work has continued throughout this time to maintain the site and care for the plants and animals that call the greenhouse home.

“More recently, work has been underway to enable the reopening of the attraction.