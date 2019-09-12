Club mates of popular Elland cyclist Darren Speight rename hill ride in his honour

Club mates of a cyclist who died after an accident in Elland have renamed an annual hill climb in his honour.

The event at Scammonden Reservior will now be known as The Daz Speight Memorial Hill Climb, in memory of much-missed 3RT Cycling member Darren Speight.

Mr Speight, a father-of-two from Elland, died in hospital following an accident on Lower Edge Road in August.

He was almost home from a training ride when his bike and a motorbike were involved in a collision.

His friends and loved ones will celebrate his life at this year’s event, which takes place on Sunday September 15, and are inviting even non-cyclists to attend and watch.

Chris Iredale, a close friend of Mr Speight, said the club hope the ride and other events will raise money for a trust fund for Mr Speight’s young daughters, Mia and Millie.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular 43-year-old, who was a self-employed flooring contractor, and an online fundraising page has already collected over £22,000.

To donate to the collection, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/3rtdaz.