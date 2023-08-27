Cart Blanche is the mobile drinks unit of AssistiV, who use technology and training to remove barriers to employment for people with learning disabilities.

Cart Blanche has two coffee carts, one of which is housed at Gardenius nursery in Ogden.

Giacomo Catania helps to run the unit with Sam Beevers, from Shelf, and Shaun Leech, from Queensbury, who both have learning disabilities and autism.

A not-for-profit coffee cart in Calderdale is helping people with learning disabilities get into the world of work.

"The goal is to make a profitable business which employs people with learning disabilities. We also want to take on trainees on a regular basis," Giacomo said.

"Right now we have an operational cart located inside the nursery and another one will be available soon to do events this autumn and Christmas.

"Everything we earn goes to our not-for-profit business and we reinvest it to create more opportunities for those individuals."

The cart employs people from Calderdale with a range of learning disabilities who often experience stress and anxiety.

"Work has a massive effect on the individuals – increased confidence, self-esteem, self-worth, discovery of hidden talents, friendships and ultimately happiness. It transforms lives,” Giacomo said.